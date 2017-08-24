Rajnath Singh to attend SCO meet on disaster in Kyrgyz Republic

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on disaster prevention and relief at Choplon Ata in Kyrgyz Republic beginning on Thursday. “During the visit, the Home Minister is likely to have bilateral meetings with the ministers of some of the SCO member states,” an official statement said. Founded in 2001, the SCO member countries are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan, and the bloc is headquartered in Beijing.

When asked whether Singh will meet his Chinese and Pakistani counterparts, a ministry spokesperson said as of now no meeting has been fixed. If Singh meets his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, it will bear significance as both the countries have been engaged in a standoff in Doklam, near the Sikkim sector.

The participation of India as SCO member will open additional opportunities for giving new impetus to the development of international cooperation in the field of protecting the population and territories from emergency situations within the framework of the SCO and will bring it qualitatively new positions in regional and global formats, the statement said.

