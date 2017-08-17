Rajnath Singh to attend BJP’s public meeting on Telangana Liberation Day

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File – PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File – PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would attend the public meeting proposed to be organised by the Telangana BJP unit on September 17 to celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day’. The ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ is celebrated on September 17, as on that day the erstwhile Nizam state merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

“BJP is going to organise Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 on a large scale. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir are going to participate in the meeting,” Telangana BJP president K Laxman told reporters here today.

Alleging that the TRS government in Telangana is not celebrating the day due to “vote bank politics” and under pressure from the MIM, the BJP has decided to take up a campaign on the issue. The proposed meeting on September 17, the venue for which is yet to be announced, is a part of the campaign. Laxman also said that BJP chief Amit Shah would soon visit Telangana for three days. The tour is likely to take place next month.

Shah had visited Telangana for three days in May this year to galvanise party leaders and workers and to reach out to different sections of society. BJP’s central leadership has identified Telangana as one of the states where it stands a chance to come to power in the south, according to party leaders.

