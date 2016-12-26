Rajnath Singh to arrive in Guwahati to attend BJP meeting

The Union Home Minister is expected to address the leaders and office bearers on numerous issues. (Source :File) The Union Home Minister is expected to address the leaders and office bearers on numerous issues. (Source :File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Guwahati on Monday to take part in the special meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass and general secretary Ram Madhav are among others, who will take part in the meeting.

This is the first meeting following Dass taking up a new post in the party. The Union Home Minister is expected to address the leaders and office bearers on numerous issues. Later, he will also attend an award distribution ceremony of a media house in Guwahati.