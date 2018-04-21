India shares good ties with neighbours except with one ‘who doesn’t listen’: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo/File)

In a sharp yet veiled attack on Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has always maintained good relations with its neighbours, except with the “one who doesn’t listen”. While stressing on the Centre’s intentions to bring an end to terrorism, the minister said Pakistan will “have to listen someday” in the wake of mounting global pressure.

“We have always wanted to maintain good relations with our neighbouring countries. We consider our neighbours our relatives. However, one of them doesn’t listen. But, they will have to listen to them. All international forces are putting pressure on them,” Singh told a public gathering in Diu.

Accusing Pakistan of fomenting terrorism on Indian soil, the minister said the security forces were leaving no stone unturned to give a fitting reply to its neighbour. “International agencies are trying their best to convince them to boycott terrorism. Being our neighbour, they are conspiring to break our country with the help of terrorism. We are proud of our security forces as they are perfectly retaliating to the terror strikes,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an audience in London that Pakistan’s generals were scared to come on the phone when India wanted to inform them about the “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016. “I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did so they can come and take their bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 (noon) we spoke to them and then told the Indian media,” he told the gathering to a round of applause.

“Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated…We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted,” he added.

