Sunjwan Army camp attack: Rajnath Singh speaks to JK Police chief on attack

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu. During the telephonic conversation, the home minister sought details from Director General of Police S P Vaid on the terrorist attack on the Army camp in Jammu, according to a tweet by the Home Minister’s Office. “The DGP has apprised him of the situation.The MHA is closely monitoring the situation,” the tweet said. A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours of Saturday, leaving three Armymen and daughter of an Army personnel injured, officials said.

Follow LIVE UPDATES | Jammu attack: 2 jawans dead, 4 others injured as suspected JeM terrorists strike Sunjwan army camp

