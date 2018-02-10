  • Associate Sponsor
A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours of Saturday, leaving three Armymen and daughter of an Army personnel injured, officials said. 

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2018 11:03 am
Sunjwan Army camp attack: Rajnath Singh speaks to JK Police chief on attack Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu. During the telephonic conversation, the home minister sought details from Director General of Police S P Vaid on the terrorist attack on the Army camp in Jammu, according to a tweet by the Home Minister’s Office. “The DGP has apprised him of the situation.The MHA is closely monitoring the situation,” the tweet said. A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours of Saturday, leaving three Armymen and daughter of an Army personnel injured, officials said.

  1. MAMUTTY CHOLA
    Feb 10, 2018 at 11:55 am
    Rhetoric and empty threats will not produce results. start negotiation with all state holders. War is no solution.Has war been an option for peace in the world. never, ever,
