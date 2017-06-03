Rajnath Singh says govt officers should use Hindi to promote language

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo

UNION HOME Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said government officials should use Hindi as much as possible to encourage the spread of the language, and that the government is developing a mobile application named ‘Leela’ to make the language more popular. Addressing a meeting of the Hindi Advisory Board, Singh said that Hindi can be “communicated easily by everyone”, which is one of the reasons that has made the language “popular and influential”.

During the meeting, one member suggested that there should be a Hindi logo for the Indian Police Service, and that all police officials should have bilingual name badges on their uniform. Another member of the advisory board suggested that all official documents and reports should be published in Hindi. Singh also welcomed the recommendations of a Parliamentary committee on official languages which was recently accepted by President Pranab Mukherjee.

The President had accepted 110 of 117 recommendations in the report. Some of these recommendations are:

Giving students the option to write their examinations in Hindi.

Making minimum knowledge of Hindi a must for government jobs.

The government should spend more on advertisements in Hindi as compared to English.

