Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Northeast

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Northeast and directed officials to enhance vigil along the international borders in the region. During the hour-long meeting, the Home Minister was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing situation in the Northeast, especially militancy in the region.

Singh was also told about the steps taken to ensure peace, especially in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, the four states considered to be affected by insurgency, official sources said. The Home Minister directed senior security officials to enhance vigil along the international borders in the Northeast, they said.

Borders of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal touch the Northeastern region. Top officials of the Home Ministry, intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces attended the meeting.

