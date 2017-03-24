Latest News
  • Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Northeast

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Northeast

The Home Minister directed senior security officials to enhance vigil along the international borders in the Northeast, they said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:March 24, 2017 7:29 pm
Rajnath Singh, Rajnath Singh inspects Northeast, Northeast region security lapses, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland ,Manipur, indian express news Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Northeast and directed officials to enhance vigil along the international borders in the region. During the hour-long meeting, the Home Minister was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing situation in the Northeast, especially militancy in the region.

Singh was also told about the steps taken to ensure peace, especially in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, the four states considered to be affected by insurgency, official sources said. The Home Minister directed senior security officials to enhance vigil along the international borders in the Northeast, they said.

Borders of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal touch the Northeastern region. Top officials of the Home Ministry, intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces attended the meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 24: Latest News