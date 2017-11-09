Rajnath Singh reviews development plans for nine islands

Union Home Minister Rajnath singh. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union Home Minister Rajnath singh. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

From promoting the tuna fishing industry in Lakshadweep to the joint use of Shibpur Naval air station in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reviewed the concept development plans and detailed master plans for the holistic development of nine islands by the Island Development Agency (IDA). The nine include four in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Smith, Ross, Long, Avis) and five part of Lakshadweep (Minicoy, Bangaram, Thinnakara, Cheriyam, Suheli).

The project piloted by NITI Aayog aims to implement development based on a sustainable approach to build a thriving maritime economy of the islands.

This was the second IDA meeting and Singh expressed satisfaction at the progress to identify and execute infrastructure and connectivity projects. “It was noted that site development potential reports have clearly mapped and delineated environmentally sensitive zones in the project islands and considering the unique maritime and territorial bio-diversity of the islands, enhanced connectivity has been recommended as one of the key priorities… it was decided that the Naval air station at Shibpur near Diglipur… would be co-used as Joint User Airport,” a statement by the Home Ministry said.

