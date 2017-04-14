Rajnath Singh refutes Pakistan’s claim of fair trial to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government would make all efforts to provide justice to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhusan Jadhav who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani court. He also refuted Pakistan’s claim of a fair trial being given to Jadhav. “I do not believe that he was given a proper trial. All efforts are being made. To provide justice to Kulbhusan Jadav, the government will do whatever is required,” Singh said.

Pakistan, earlier in the day, said the death sentence to Jadhav was based on “credible” and “specific” evidence that proved his involvement in spying and terror activities and that a more active diplomacy was needed to arrest the “growing crises” in the Indo-Pak ties. Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said due process of law was followed in the trial of 46-year-old Jadhav.

Meanwhile, India demanded from Pakistan a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Jadhav and sought consular access to him. Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying.

