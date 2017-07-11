Rajnath Singh rebuts online troll, says all Kashmiris not terrorists

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

In an unusual rebuttal to an online troll, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that all Kashmiris were not terrorists and said it was his job to ensure peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country. The assertion by the home minister came in response to a tweet from an “Editor of Make My Trip”, a travel portal, which raised questions on his comment that the people of Kashmir had strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and that it showed the spirit of Kashmiriyat was very much alive.

Replying to the home minister, Suchi Singh Kalra, who by using a derogatory word, told Singh that no one cared about whether Kashmiriyat was alive or not in Jammu and Kashmir but needed strong action from him against the terrorists responsible for yesterday’s attack.

Singh responded: “Ms Kalra I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists.” In the Twitter profile, Kalra claimed to be an editor of the “Make My Trip”. However, soon Kalra deleted the twitter account.

Earlier, the home minister said he saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir who had condemned the attack on Amarnath pilgrims and kept the spirit of Kashmiriyat alive.

The attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which seven people were killed was a “cowardly act of terror” but it was heartening to see the whole nation stand united against terrorism, the minister said.

“I am pained at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims. But I salute the people of Kashmir as all sections of society have condemned the attack,” he told reporters in New Delhi. Singh also tweeted: “It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive.”

Singh described the attack on Amarnath pilgrims as very “unfortunate and painful”. Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The home minister today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered enhanced security for pilgrims visiting Amarnath cave shrine. In the meeting, sources said, Singh directed that those terrorists responsible for the attack should be hunt down soon.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the Himalayas at an altitude of 12,756 feet, started on June 29 and will conclude on August 7.

