Assembly election results: Rajnath takes dig at new Cong chief Rahul Gandhi, says ‘sar mundvate hi ole padh gaye’

"Abhi toh kuch nahi bolunga kyunki woh haal hi mein adhyaksh bane hain lekin 'sar mundwate hi ole pade," said Rajnath Singh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2017 3:05 pm
With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) all set to form governments in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a dig at newly appointed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said the move to make him the party chief didn’t turn out to be fruitful for the grand old party.

“Abhi toh kuch nahi bolunga kyunki woh haal hi mein adhyaksh bane hain lekin ‘sar mundwate hi ole pade’ (I will not say anything as off now because he (Rahul) has been recently made Congress’s president. But this move did not turn out to be fruitful),” ANI quoted Rajnath  as saying outside Parliament in the national capital.

As per the latest Election Commission trends, BJP is leading at 99 seats in Gujarat while the Congress is leading on 77 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, BJP is leading at 44 seats while the Congress has secured 20 seats.

