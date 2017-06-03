Islamic State unable to establish hold in India, 90 ISIS sympathisers arrested: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the Narendra Modi government had worked towards countering left wing extremism (Source: PTI Photo/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the Narendra Modi government had worked towards countering left wing extremism (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the government has been successful in countering the challenges posed by the Islamic State terrorist group. Despite having a large Muslim population, Islamic State has been unable to establish a hold in India, he added.

“More than 90 ISIS sympathisers have been arrested,” Singh said at a press conference in New Delhi marking three years of the government. He added that the security situation in the country has improved in the last three years.

With regard to Kashmir, the home minister said 368 militants were neutralised between 2014-2017 as opposed to 239 militants between 2011-2013 under the earlier UPA government.

“We will solve the Kashmir problem by taking the people in confidence. Under Udaan scheme in Kashmir, 1912 youths had been trained and 1519 employed from 2011-14. Our government gave training to 20, 324 youths and employed 13, 117.” He also spoke of the Rs 2,000 crore package granted by the Central government to refugees from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Singh also said the number of deaths due to violence had reduced in the past three years of the Modi government.

“Only two incidents of blasts have been reported in hinterland in past three years at Gurdaspur and Pathankot. There has been 25 per cent decline in number of incidents and 40 per cent decline in deaths in violence cases,” he said. Singh also claimed that infiltration from Pakistan had gone down by 45 per cent in the last six months following the surgical strikes as compared to corresponding period previous year.

The 65-year-old leader also said there had been “improvement” in tackling left-wing extremism and the North East situation.

“There has been a 65 per cent increase in elimination of Left Wing Extremists and 185 per cent increase in their surrender.” He also stated that 2187 mobile towers had been installed in areas rife with left extremism to provide connectivity in the region. 911 NDFB-S militants had been arrested and 52 killed in operations by Special Forces in North East, the Home Minister said.

