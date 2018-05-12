Rajnath Singh praises Jharkhand govt for action against Maoists

Rajnath Singh said that Maoists were only interested in keeping the poor people poor, while their own children were studying in top schools and institutions. (Express photo/File) Rajnath Singh said that Maoists were only interested in keeping the poor people poor, while their own children were studying in top schools and institutions. (Express photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the Jharkhand government for its success against Maoists and said that it was a matter of pride for him.

Chairing a meeting on left wing extremism, Singh said the Centre would extend all possible help to the state government to deal with Maoists. According to an official statement, Singh said that Jharkhand has been leading on most of the indicators related to the fight against Maoists. He praised the Jharkhand government for using technology and providing excellent infrastructure to the Central Reserve Police Force and holding maximum number of meetings of the unified command.

During an interaction with reporters, Singh said that Maoists were only interested in keeping the poor people poor, while their own children were studying in top schools and institutions. “We have made tremendous progress against Naxals and insurgency in the last four years. Though we can’t share all details, you must note that in the Northeast, incidents have come down by around 75 per cent in the last four years,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App