Rajnath Singh pays tribute to CRPF martyrs, terms Sukma attack a ‘cold blooded murder’

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and MoS Hansraj Ahir paying tributes to CRPF martyrs in Raipur (Photo courtesy: PIB) Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and MoS Hansraj Ahir paying tributes to CRPF martyrs in Raipur (Photo courtesy: PIB)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the Maoist ambush on the CRPF patrol in Sukma on Monday that led to the death of 25 jawans a ‘cold blooded murder.’ He told reporters in Raipur on Tuesday that it was an act of cowardice and that the sacrifice of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain.

“Centre and the state government will work together and take action. This is an act of desperation,” Singh said while seated alongside chief minister Raman Singh. The minister confirmed that the Centre has decided to revise the Left-wing extremism (LWE) strategy if need be. Separately, a meeting of officials of various state governments has been called on May 8.

Rajnath, Raman and MoS Hansraj Ahir paid tributes to the 25 CRPF jawans at a wreath-laying ceremony at the headquarters of the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Mana camp area. Rajnath also held a meeting with the chief minister and other senior officials of the state. He met the injured personnel at the Ramkrishna Care Hospital.

The attack in Sukma was the deadliest on security forces since 2010 and follows a similar ambush in March in which 13 CRPF personnel were killed. The personnel, all from the 74th Battalion, came under the ambush when they came out of their camp to secure an under-construction road in south Sukma. In 2010, a Maoist attack in Sukma had claimed the lives of 76 CRPF men.

Those killed at the spot on Monday in Sukma were Inspector Raghubir Singh, sub-inspector KK Das, three assistant sub-inspectors, five head constables and fourteen constables.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 12:22 pm

