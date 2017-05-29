Pakistan trying to destabilise the entire country, not just Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Source: ANI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Source: ANI photo)

Hitting out at Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the neighbouring country is attempting to destabilise not just Kashmir but the entire country. He asserted that government will find a permanent solution to Kashmir issue. “By shielding the terrorists, Pakistan is trying to destabilise the entire country, not just Kashmir (Pak barabar aatankiyon ko sheh dene ki koshish karta hai. Wo Kashmir hi nahi, purey Hindustan ko destabilize karne ki koshish karta hai),” he said at a function in Meerut.

Singh also took a dig at the Congress and said that the party has “turned into a joke (hasi mazak ki party ban gayi Congress),” and now is fighting to protect their existence. “Today, the Congress is fighting to protect their existence. They have realized that people would not believe them if they go against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” he added.

The home minister attributed the increasing number of stone-pelting protests in the Valley to the “mislead Kashmiri youths” and said the government will find a permanent solution to the unrest. “Some forces are trying to mislead the youth of Kashmir, but we will find a permanent solution to it (Kuch taqatein Kashmir ke nau-jawano ko gumrah karne ki koshish kar rahi hain. Lekin hum Kashmir ki samasya ka sthayi samadhaan nikalenge),” Singh said.

