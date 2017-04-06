Rajnath Singh orders DGs to ensure good food for paramilitary jawans

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Amidst complaints of poor quality food being served to jawans, Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed all paramilitary forces to ensure that quality food is served to all personnel under their rolls. At a high-level meeting, attended by Directors General of CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP etc., the Home Minister said that the food served to the jawans and others should be good and there should be no room for any complaint, according to official sources.

Singh said paramilitary personnel are deployed in hostile and difficult terrain and if bad food is served they would be demoralised. The paramilitary personnel should always be served with quality food and the chiefs of the organisations must ensure that, he said.

The Home Minister is also learnt to have expressed his unhappiness over more than 160 CRPF jawans falling ill in Kerala due to food poisoning recently. There have been several complaints in the past regarding poor quality food being served to paramilitary jawans, leading to the Home Ministry ordering an inquiry.

