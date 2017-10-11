NIA crackdown on fund flow hit morale of separatists: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NIA chief Sharad Kumar, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir and Kiren Rijiju at the inauguration of the NIA’s new headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NIA chief Sharad Kumar, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir and Kiren Rijiju at the inauguration of the NIA’s new headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) crackdown on the flow of funds from the “neighbouring country” to finance unrest in Kashmir has dealt a blow to the morale of terror and separatist groups, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the headquarters of the NIA, which was set up in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks to probe terror cases in the country, the Home Minister also said high-quality fake currency notes act as “oxygen for terrorism”. “No civilised country can accept the rise of terrorism on its soil,” he said.

Without naming Pakistan as the country responsible for funding terror activities in Kashmir, Singh said. “The crackdown by the NIA on flow of funds from our neighbouring country for financing terror activities in the state has dealt a blow to the morale of these people (terrorists and separatists).”

NIA began a probe into terror activities and flow of funds in June this year and conducted raids at various places. The agency has so far arrested 10 people, including Altaf Shah alias Fantoosh, son-in-law of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and businessman Zahoor Watali.

Singh said five to six terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir every day because of sustained efforts of the Army, paramilitary forces and other security agencies. Complimenting the NIA for its role in curbing terror acts in the country, the Home Minister said it was a challenging job to gather evidence in terror cases. In 95 per cent of its cases, the accused are convicted, he said.

Describing terrorism as a hurdle to development, he said the NDA government had taken several steps to tackle it, including highlighting the issue in international forums. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had succeeded in bringing the international community on board on the issue, he said.

Lauding the role of the NIA, he said the agency had established its credibility and impartiality in the past eight years through professional and scientific investigation.

Earlier, NIA Director General Sharad Kumar said in his speech that 166 cases had been assigned to the NIA for investigation since its inception in 2009. Of the 166 cases, 63 pertain to ‘jihadi’ terrorism, 25 to terrorist acts by Northeast insurgents, 41 to cases of terror financing and fake currency, 13 to cases involving Left-wing extremism and the remaining 24 to other miscellaneous terrorist acts or gangs, he said.

Rajnath Singh defends Amit Shah son

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday refuted allegations of financial impropriety against BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, calling them baseless. His comments came a day after Jay Shah filed a criminal defamation case in Ahmedabad against news portal The Wire, which reported that his company’s turnover grew exponentially after 2014. “Such allegations have surfaced in the past too… It has no basis,” Singh said after inaugurating the NIA headquarters in Delhi. He added that there was no need for any investigation into the allegations. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App