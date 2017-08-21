Rajnath Singh on Doklam standoff: Hopeful China will initiate dialogue soon

More than two months into the Doklam standoff, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was hopeful that China will soon initiate a dialogue on the ongoing border situation between the two countries in Sikkim. “There is a deadlock in Doklam. I hope that this is broken soon, I am hopeful that China will initiate dialogue soon,” the Home Minister said.
Both Indian Army and China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) have been engaged in a confrontational standoff at the Doklam tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan after Indian Army soldiers stopped PLA from constructing a road in the area. America has also registered its concern over the face-off, encouraging the two countries to resolve the issue diplomatically.
India has increased the strength of its troops with an increased deployment on Sikkim-Arunachal border since the face off began on June 16. The increased deployment came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stated that both sides should first pull back their troops before any talks would take place and advocated a peaceful resolution of the border standoff. Meanwhile, China has been demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam.
The Ministry of External Affairs has also said they will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution to the issue asserting that peace and tranquility on the border is an important pre-requisite for smooth bilateral relationship.
- Aug 21, 2017 at 12:53 pmY no fake surgical strike on Chinese territory ,Reply
- Aug 21, 2017 at 12:39 pmAs far as i know， The boundary of this section has already been recognized by both sides，China just build roads in its own territory，So it‘s obvious that India‘s action is more like a invasion’Reply
- Aug 21, 2017 at 12:56 pmAs far as I know it is China which has tried to change the status quo and created the entire mess. China tried to build a metal road in disputed territory with Bhutan and after that mercilessly used its media to threaten and abuse India and Indians. Its very clear that China is at fault here. China can still mend its way by apologizing to Bhutan , India Indian Army. If a war brakes out ..that will be the end of China what we see in map today..it has created too many enemies aroundReply
- Aug 21, 2017 at 12:26 pmChina expected her media attack against India may create reaction.But when that did not happen,it lost the plot n trying to devise other methods as a face saver.No war is happening between India n china on the current issue.Both sides know that the amount of destruction will be huge compared to the gain if a full scale war happens.Besides,china has no international support.Reply