Rajnath Singh on Doklam standoff: Hopeful China will initiate dialogue soon

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

More than two months into the Doklam standoff, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was hopeful that China will soon initiate a dialogue on the ongoing border situation between the two countries in Sikkim. “There is a deadlock in Doklam. I hope that this is broken soon, I am hopeful that China will initiate dialogue soon,” the Home Minister said.

Both Indian Army and China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) have been engaged in a confrontational standoff at the Doklam tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan after Indian Army soldiers stopped PLA from constructing a road in the area. America has also registered its concern over the face-off, encouraging the two countries to resolve the issue diplomatically.

India has increased the strength of its troops with an increased deployment on Sikkim-Arunachal border since the face off began on June 16. The increased deployment came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stated that both sides should first pull back their troops before any talks would take place and advocated a peaceful resolution of the border standoff. Meanwhile, China has been demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also said they will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution to the issue asserting that peace and tranquility on the border is an important pre-requisite for smooth bilateral relationship.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd