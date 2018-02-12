Rajnath Singh meets J&K Governor N N Vohra, discuss current situation in the valley

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met Jammu & Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and the two discussed the current situation in the valley. Singh is expected to visit Kashmir University next week where he is likely to address the students and inaugurate an annual science exhibition.

The meeting between Vohra and Singh came a day after terrorists stormed an Army base in Jammu. Later, speaking at the sidelines of an event, Singh exuded confidence that the ongoing operation against terrorists would conclude successfully soon.

“Operation is still underway,” he said on the sidelines of a function here. “I think it is not proper for me to comment when the operation is still on. I’m sure that our jawans, who are in the operation, will successfully conclude it,” he said.

A group of heavily-armed terrorists, suspected to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad, stormed the camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in the early hours of Saturday, leading to a gunbattle. Two soldiers and three militants were killed in the gunfight on Saturday.

