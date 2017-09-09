Ahead of meeting with all stakeholders, HM Rajnath Singh meets J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and will also be meeting Governor Narendra Nath Vohra. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and will also be meeting Governor Narendra Nath Vohra. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. During his four-day visit to the state, he will be meeting several delegations during his stay besides reviewing overall security situation. He will also hold talks with Governor NN Vohra. Singh was received at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and senior officials of the state government. In the afternoon, the Union Minister will be meeting several public delegations, youth leaders and leaders of some mainstream political parties. Officials said he is likely to meet more than 20 delegations who have been called for different parts of Kashmir. “I am going there with an open mind and I am willing to meet anyone who will help us in finding solutions to problems facing J&K,’’ Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter before leaving for Kashmir.

Meanwhile, high security arrangements are in places in the city, especially in the area where the Union Minister is staying and meeting delegates. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that additional security has been deployed in the route leading to Nehru Guest House.

The state government placed three separatist leaders- Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-under house arrest. The trio had announced that on Saturday they will travel to New Delhi for courting arrest outside NIA headquarters. The government has also imposed restriction in several parts of old city fearing protests. The separatists have already called for a shutdown in Valley against the visit of Rajnath Singh.

