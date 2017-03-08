Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on UP, MP incidents

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Thursday on the killing of a suspected ISIS terrorist in Lucknow and blast in a train at Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh.

The Home Minister is expected to make a detailed statement in Parliament on the two incidents in Lucknow and in Shajapur, official sources said.

The second half of the Budget session will begin on Wednesday.

The suspected ISIS terrorist was killed in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow after a 12-hour long operation.

The terror suspect Saifullah is suspected to be linked with the blast in the train in Madhya Pradesh yesterday, police said.

Ten people were injured, three of them seriously, in the IED blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train at Shajapur.