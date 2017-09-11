Rajnath Singh in Kashmir: Anyone below 18 must not be treated like criminal

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh, State’s Chief Secretary, B.B. Vyas with senior officials reviewing the status of implementation of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP-2015) in Srinagar on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh, State’s Chief Secretary, B.B. Vyas with senior officials reviewing the status of implementation of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP-2015) in Srinagar on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reiterated his commitment to meet every stakeholder in Jammu-Kashmir and resolve longstanding issues faced by the people of the state.

“Not just five times, if there is a need to come visit Kashmir 50 times in a year I shall come. Whatever efforts need to be made for bringing peace and prosperity I will do it…,” Rajnath Singh told reporters in Srinagar.

“I would like to talk to all the stakeholders, I have always said this. I am not here keeping any reservation in mind,” he added.

Recollecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, Rajnath Singh said Kashmiris must be embraced and not abused.

“The situation (in Valley) is improving, I don’t want to say it is better, but it much better than earlier,” he said.

After holding a security review meeting, Rajnath Singh said kids below the age of 18 will be treated in accordance with the Juvenile Act and not like criminals. “…kids below the age of 18 should not be treated like criminals, whatever investigation needs to be done it must be in accordance with juveline act. They must not be sent to prison, must be sent to juvenile homes,” he said.

Rajnath Singh also appealed to tourists to come visit Kashmir and businesses to invest in the region. “To boost tourism, Centre will undertake a special promotional drive…,” he said.

On the special status granted to J&K under Article 35A, Rajnath Singh assured that the Centre would never take any step that would hurt the people’s sentiments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd