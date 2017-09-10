Jawans should get bullet-proof jackets, funds have been released for this: Rajnath Singh in Anantnag

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said he has ordered for bullet proof vehicles at police stations in the state. In an interaction with Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel in Anantnag district of Kashmir, Singh said, “Orders have been issued for bullet proof vehicles at all police stations in Jammu and Kashmir.” He further added: “Our jawans should also get bullet proof jackets and fund for this has been released.”

Talking about the deceased soldier Abdul Rashid, Singh said he was upset to see his daughter crying. “I saw image of ASI Abdul Rashid’s daughter Zohra. After seeing her teary-eyed face, my heart cannot stop feeling her pain.” Singh went on to deliver PM Modi’s message to the security personnel: “I have PM Narendra Modi’s message for you; he appreciated and acknowledged bravery and valour shown by you.”

The Union Minister reiterated he is willing to have a discussion with anyone with an open mind and listen to people’s problems. He added that no power in the world can stop us from bringing peace in Kashmir. “I appeal to everyone to come forward to have a discussion if you have any complaints or qualms. I am ready to have talks with an open heart.” Singh further added: “Kashmir will be rid of violence and will become heaven again. No power in the world can stop this from happening.”

On Saturday, Singh had met with representatives of more than 20 delegations of various organisations, including those of trade, travel, business, the youth and a team of Sikh minorities. He also had a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N N Vohra.

