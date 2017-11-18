Shift juveniles from jails to remand homes, Rajnath Singh asks J-K govt

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI file photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI file photo)

In yet another attempt to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the state government to move all the juveniles, arrested for stone pelting and other unlawful activities, from jails to remand homes. As per officials, Singh has also asked the Mehbooba Mufti-led state government to review their cases sympathetically.

The issue was discussed in detail at Wednesday’s meeting of the core group on Kashmir, chaired by the union home minister and attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

According to PTI, a home ministry official said that the state government is expected to take the initiative to shift the juveniles to remand homes and review their cases soon.

During the meeting, the Centre’s special representative to J&K Dineshwar Sharma also briefed the union home minister and others about his first round of talks he had with various sections of the society there last week.

Sharma, a former chief of the Intelligence Bureau, made his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, and held talks with nearly 85 delegations.

With PTI inputs

