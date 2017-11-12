Indian Muslims less radical, so no Islamic State threat, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo/File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lucknow on Saturday that India has no threat from the militant organisation Islamic State because Muslims in India are less radical when compared to those across the world.

According to a press communique released from Press Information Bureau, Government of India, the minister, in an event organised by a media organisation in Lucknow, said: “Bharat ke Musalmano mein duniya ke Musalmano ki tulna mein kam kattarta hai…. Isliye Bharat ko ISIS jaise aatanki sangathan ka khatra nahin hai (Muslims in India, when compared to Muslims elsewhere, are less radical…. We do not face the threat of the ISIS because of this).”

He added that Pakistan promotes terrorism but there was noticeable decline in terror incidents in Kashmir and the Centre was concerned about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Regarding Maoism, he said there was decline in “naxalwad”. He said their activities were limited to five to seven districts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App