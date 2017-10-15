India has emerged as powerful nation under PM Modi, China knows we are ‘no more weak’: Rajnath Singh 

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed at an event in Lucknow. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed at an event in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reiterated that China has understood that “India is no more weak” and insisted that the country’s borders were “completely safe”. “India’s borders are completely safe, and China has started to understand that India is no more weak. Its strength has grown,” he said, during a programme in Lucknow organised by the Bharatiya Lodhi Mahasabha.

Singh also observed that India has become a powerful nation and its prestige at the international level has been boosted considerably under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Since the formation of government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become a powerful country in the world. India’s prestige at the international level has grown,” he said.

The Union home minister also took the opportunity to slam Pakistan for “sending terrorists” to India. “It (Pakistan) tries to break India, but our security personnel every day kill two to four terrorists,” he said.

Last week, Singh had stated that India was able to resolve the Doklam standoff with China as it has become a powerful nation. “Had India remained weak, the Doklam standoff would not have been resolved till now. It was possible only because India has become a world power,” Singh said.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a face-off at Doklam plateau in Sikkim sector for over two months. “Everyone was expecting that relation between China and India will deteriorate due to the Doklam issue, but both the countries resolved the issue with comprehension,” Singh had earlier said.

The 73-day standoff started on June 16 when Chinese troops tried to consturct a road in a territory claimed by Bhutan close to the Indian border. Indian troops objected to the road construction and stopped their Chinese counterparts from doing so.

On September 7, as first reported by The Indian Express, India and China moved away by 150 metres from the faceoff site as the first major step in the disengagement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App