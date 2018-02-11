Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6th Hunar Haat, platform for artisans from minority communities

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the handmade products were not only a result of hand skills, but also of application of the heart and mind. Express Photo by Praveen Jain Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the handmade products were not only a result of hand skills, but also of application of the heart and mind. Express Photo by Praveen Jain

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the sixth edition of “Hunar Haat” — a platform made available by the government to the artisans from the minority communities — and pitched for promoting their talent nationally as well as internationally. “There is a need to recognise and publicise the skills of these master artisans. A portal should be developed for the Hunar Haat, so that this platform is publicised at the national and international level,” a statement quoted him as saying at the event.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present at the event, which is being held along the Baba Khadak Singh Marg here by his ministry. Themed on “development with dignity”, the event was inaugurated yesterday. It will go on till February 18. Singh said the handmade products were not only a result of hand skills, but also of application of the heart and mind. “Every region of our country is full of people who have such talent,” the home minister said. He also paid a visit to the stalls put up by the artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, who have come from across the country to take part in the event.

Naqvi said the event would provide a market exposure –domestic and international — to the artisans from various communities across the country. The Hunar (skills) Haat, he said, had become a “credible brand” to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to Make In India, Stand Up India, Start Up India. Naqvi also claimed that in a year, the event had helped provide employment and employment opportunities to over three lakh artisans and others. “The haat is a hit (among the people) as lakhs of them visit it, encouraging the artisans and culinary experts who come from every corner of the country,” he said.

Hundreds of artisans from 22 states and union territories were participating in the ongoing edition of the event, the statement said, adding that a number of culinary experts, including several women, from 12 states were also there. In addition, ghazal, qawwali and other musical programmes, featuring famous artistes, would also be held daily, the statement said. As of now, five editions of the Hunar Haat have been organised — at the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan (in 2016, 2017), at Baba Kharak Singh Marg (2017) in Delhi and in Puducherry (2017) and Mumbai (2017).

