Rajnath Singh focuses on forensics to tackle crime

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express) Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express)

There was a need for policemen to get basic training in forensic science as it was going to be the “most effective weapon” to deal with crimes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said at the inaugural function of the 24th All India Forensic Science Conference in Ahmedabad Saturday.

“Many police officers know little about forensics. And due to the lack of knowledge, there is a risk of evidences getting corrupted or destroyed. So, it is required that policemen are given basic training in forensic science at all the police stations, and investigation officers are updated in forensics,” Singh said. He said that the joining of hands by the police and forensic laboratories for the Centre’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems — being developed by the Home Ministry can open up new possibilities.

“When the infrastructure is ready, it will change the security scenario,” he said. Singh stressed on the need to create a standard operating procedure for forensic laboratories across the country so as to avoid contradictions in reports on the same subject given by different laboratories. “Forensic reports are sometimes challenged in courts. So, there should be a standard operating procedure (SOP) (for forensic laboratories) so as to avoid contradictions in different labs,” he said.

He said that his ministry was working on a cyber crime reporting portal and a dedicated cyber crime laboratory for cyber crime against women. “Forensic experts can be very effective in solving these crimes. The home ministry has decided to launch cyber crime reporting portal and a dedicated cyber crime laboratory to prevent cyber crimes against women and children, especially those related to sexual harassment, rape, stalking and pornography,” he said.

“States have also been asked to work in this direction and increase their capability to curb such crimes,” he said.

Contending that for criminals, detection was a bigger deterrent than the nature of punishment, Singh said there was need for discussion on forensics at district level. “Many a time people think that stronger punishment will help curb crime. But detection is the biggest deterrent than the nature of punishment. And in this, only forensic experts can help the police,” he said.

(inputs from Syed Khalique Ahmed)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App