Rajnath Singh discusses border infrastructure projects

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday discussed various infrastructure projects in border areas, including a strategic road in Ladakh, officials said. In the meeting with ministry officials, he discussed the progress of various infrastructure projects in border areas, including a stand-alone road from Marsimik La to Hot Spring in Ladakh.

The road has been given to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for construction and it will ensure access to “vantage points” for security forces, the officials said. Other projects which came up for discussions included forward area roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App