  • India has shown it can attack enemies not only on its soil, but also in foreign territory: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh made the remarks about cross border operations almost a month after the Indian Army carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani Army units, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2018 6:24 pm
Rajnath Singh, Border firing, Line of Control, Pakistan, Border security, India News, Indian Express Taking a note of the economic situation in the country, Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy is moving ahead at a fast pace. (Express File Photo/Praveen Jain)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India had given a strong message to the world by attacking enemies in Pakistan. “We have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory,” Singh said while addressing a public meeting in Lucknow.

“A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants,” the Union Home Minister added.

His remarks about cross-border operations came almost a month after a group of five Army commandos crossed the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Pakistani soldiers and smashed a post, in a retaliatory action. The operation was seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district.

“India’s image in the world has become that of a strong nation and we have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory,” Singh said. He added that India wishes to maintain a friendly relationship with its neighbour. “But Pakistan is not mending its ways,” he said.

Taking a note of the economic situation in the country, Singh said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy is moving ahead at a brisk pace.

“..and now even the global economists and experts accept this,” he explained.

The Union home Minister was in Lucknow to address the meeting of ‘Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh’.  In his address, he assured that he would take up the issues and problems of the railway labourers with higher authorities.

  1. C
    C
    Jan 21, 2018 at 6:56 pm
    dear KADEE NINDAA master sir, your strong message is not noticed by anyone until you place yourself on attacking mode rather in a defensive action.
    (10)(0)
    Reply
    1. Debadutta Singh
      Jan 21, 2018 at 6:50 pm
      We are proud to have this government and such leaders. India now is in safe hands.
      (1)(9)
      Reply
      1. santosh kumar
        Jan 21, 2018 at 6:39 pm
        Send feku to have biryaani at Nawaaz house (hidden serpents).
        (3)(1)
        Reply
        1. Debadutta Singh
          Jan 21, 2018 at 6:52 pm
          Tujhe Pakistan phek Denver. Tu bhi Khana biryani 😀
          (1)(1)
          Reply
        2. Barb Dewyre
          Jan 21, 2018 at 6:38 pm
          Rajnath Singh, that’s why soldiers are dying everyday. It’s very easy to thump your chest on the valour of others.
          (5)(0)
          Reply
          1. santosh kumar
            Jan 21, 2018 at 6:36 pm
            I dare the minister if he has guts he stop water flowing from our motherland to the enemy.
            (4)(0)
            Reply
            1. C
              C
              Jan 21, 2018 at 6:57 pm
              i agree .
              (0)(0)
              Reply
