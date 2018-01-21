India has shown it can attack enemies not only on its soil, but also in foreign territory: Rajnath Singh

Taking a note of the economic situation in the country, Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy is moving ahead at a fast pace. (Express File Photo/Praveen Jain) Taking a note of the economic situation in the country, Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy is moving ahead at a fast pace. (Express File Photo/Praveen Jain)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India had given a strong message to the world by attacking enemies in Pakistan. “We have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory,” Singh said while addressing a public meeting in Lucknow.

“A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants,” the Union Home Minister added.

His remarks about cross-border operations came almost a month after a group of five Army commandos crossed the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Pakistani soldiers and smashed a post, in a retaliatory action. The operation was seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district.

“India’s image in the world has become that of a strong nation and we have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory,” Singh said. He added that India wishes to maintain a friendly relationship with its neighbour. “But Pakistan is not mending its ways,” he said.

Taking a note of the economic situation in the country, Singh said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economy is moving ahead at a brisk pace.

“..and now even the global economists and experts accept this,” he explained.

The Union home Minister was in Lucknow to address the meeting of ‘Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh’. In his address, he assured that he would take up the issues and problems of the railway labourers with higher authorities.

