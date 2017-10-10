Rajnath Singh comes to Jay Shah’s defence, says allegations have ‘no basis’

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said allegations levelled against Jay Shah have “no basis” (PTI Photo/File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh said allegations levelled against Jay Shah have “no basis” (PTI Photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday refuted allegations of impropriety against BJP national president Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, calling them baseless, reported news agency PTI. His comments came a day after Jay Shah filed a criminal defamation case in a metropolitan court in Ahmedabad against news portal The Wire, which reported that his company recorded an exponential turnover in 2014.

“Such allegations have surfaced in the past too. They are levelled from time to time. It has no basis,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Singh, who was inaugurating the new National Investigation Agency headquarters in New Delhi, added that there was no need for any investigation into the allegations.

The criminal defamation case was filed against the reporter of the article, Rohini Singh, founding editors of the portal Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, managing editor Monobina Gupta, public editor Pamela Philipose, and the Foundation for Independent Journalism, the non-profit that publishes The Wire.

Jay, in his application, accused The Wire of having “tampered with critical evidence” by changing (updating) the original version of the article, and having “caused a fabricated reworded and edited version of the defamatory article to be published in place of the original version of the defamatory article”.

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal had also come to the defence of Jay, calling allegations against him “derogatory, defamatory, hallowed and baseless.” He had added that the news portal was trying to damage Amit Shah’s reputation.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd