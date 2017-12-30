Rajnath chairs meeting on development in Maoist-hit, northeastern states

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss development issues in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Northeast states. Singh said the overall security situation in the country has shown considerable improvement and the situation in LWE-affected areas is well under control.

The review was undertaken with the Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge) and Railways, Manoj Sinha, and MoS (Home) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.

Among the issues discussed were increase of limit of general approval under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, from 5 hectares to 40 hectares for all linear projects, upgradation of 2,187 mobile towers installed in Phase-I and installation of 4,072 mobile towers in Phase-11. And operationalisation of approved 1,789 post offices, approval for additional 4,173 post offices in the 106 LWE-affected districts and provision of core banking services in these post offices.

The issues related to improvement of education infrastructure by opening more Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas. Opening of additional girls hostels and upgradation of schools in Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and extension of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to all LWE-affected districts were also taken up.

