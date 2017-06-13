Centre will not impose restrictions on choice of food: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI File Photo Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI File Photo

While hundreds of people gathered in Aizawl city in Mizoram to protest against Central government’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will not interfere in anyone’s choice of food. Singh, who was on a visit to Aizawl, along with Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, said the Centre will not impose any restrictions on people’s choice of food.

Singh’s response came at a press conference where he was asked about the protests by locals against the government’s new rule on cattle sale. Protests in Aizawl, organised by a local group, saw a huge crowd participating in the “beef ban bashing banquet”. The organisers wrote on social media that they are protesting against Centre’s attempt to “restrict” their rights to eat what they want. Beef is staple diet in Northeastern states, and several such protests have been carried out in the region in last few weeks since the order was announced by the government.

Similar assurances were earlier given by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu after Centre’s order on cattle animals received massive criticism from several states. The major point of contention from state leaders was that the government is trying to interfere in people’s choice of food, which is one’s basic fundamental right.

Singh, on Monday, chaired the first meeting of the chief ministers from the four northeastern states bordering Myanmar. After the meeting, Singh said Ministry of Home Affairs will extend security-related expenditure to the state of Mizoram, which lies between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

