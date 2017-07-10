Rajnath Singh calls up Pawan Kumar Chamling, assures NH-10 security

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the Sikkim government that the Centre will ensure the security of NH-10, the lifeline of the landlocked state which is facing crisis of essential commodities owing to unrest over the demand for Gorkhaland in West Bengal. During a telephonic conversation with Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, Singh discussed the security situation in the state and areas bordering West Bengal. “I assured him that the Centre will ensure the safety & security of NH 10 and do everything possible to save people of the state from any misery,” Singh tweeted.

He said he has directed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to coordinate with the West Bengal administration and ensure the security and smooth traffic on NH-10, which connects Siliguri in Bengal with Gangtok. Several incidents in which Sikkim-registered trucks were vandalised and looted by unidentified miscreants in Siliguri have been reported since last week. The incidents of violence started after the Sikkim chief minister supported the demand for Gorkhaland.

