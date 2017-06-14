Rajnath Singh calls states, UTs for internal security meeting

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Amid rising incidents of violence in the name of cow vigilantism, communal flare-ups and radicalisation of youths, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will, for the first time, hold consultations with Home Ministers of states and Union Territories on July 3. Officials said it is likely that some Chief Ministers, who hold additional charge of the Home portfolio, will be present at the meeting.

While the final agenda for the meeting is yet to be firmed up, officials said the overall “internal security scenario” and “issues concerning MHA” will be discussed, besides the sharp rise in “incidents of violence” in the name of cow vigilantism. In August last year, the Home Ministry had issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories and asked them to take “strict action” against those taking the law into their own hands in the name of cow protection.

Officials pointed out that incidents of lynching and mob violence involving self-styled gau rakshaks have continued. On Sunday, cow vigilantes in Barmer, Rajasthan, assaulted officials of the Tamil Nadu government who were in a five-truck convoy transporting 50 cows and 30 calves purchased by the state’s animal husbandry department from Jaisalmer. Earlier, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, succumbed to injuries after he was attacked by a mob near Alwar, Rajasthan, for transporting cows that he had legally purchased.

Home Ministry officials said a committee headed by an Additional Secretary will finalise the agenda to include ways to choke terror financing, check radicalisation among youths and inter-state coordination on issues related to security. Besides the hinterland, the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, violence perpetrated by Maoists and other issues are likely to be discussed at the day-long meeting to be held at Vigyan Bhavan on July 3.

This will be the first such conference under the NDA government where all Home Ministers will discuss the security situation in the country. During UPA rule, the Home Ministry used to call a conference of Chief Ministers every year to discuss internal security. The spread of self-radicalised youths owing allegiance to the Islamic State is also likely to be taken up during the meeting.

