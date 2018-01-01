Rajnath Singh begins new year with ITBP jawans near India-China border

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meeting with the ITBP personnel on the occasion of the New Year celebrations, in Uttarkashi on Sunday. The Director General of ITBP, RK Pachnanda is also seen. (Photo: PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meeting with the ITBP personnel on the occasion of the New Year celebrations, in Uttarkashi on Sunday. The Director General of ITBP, RK Pachnanda is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

After spending the New Year’s Eve with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans at Malti in the Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh began the year with the ITBP jawans stationed at Uttarkashi’s Nelong border outpost (BoP) near the India-China border. On Sunday evening Singh met the ITBP jawans and their families at Malti and attended the cultural programmes organised by the jawans to celebrate the New Year’s Eve. On Monday the minister visited the Nelong BoP located at around 11,636 feet where he interacted with the ITBP jawans.

“While the ITBP jawans have to serve at the BoPs for about three months, I have said that, if possible, the period must be reduced so that the jawans posted at BoPs remain healthy during their time at the BoPs,” he said while addressing the ITBP jawans, on Monday. Singh further said that currently the special lightweight clothing was being provided to the jawans posted above 14,000 ft, but “I have said that the special lightweight clothing must be provided to the jawans posted at BoPs at a height exceeding 9,000 ft.”

In September-October, last-year, during a four-day visit to Uttarakhand, Singh had visited Mana, and remote BoPs of Rimkhim and Lapthal near the Indian-China border.

