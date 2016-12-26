Rajnath Singh assures protection of Assamese people, warns rebels indulging in violence

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

The BJP-led government at the Centre was committed to provide all Constitutional, legislative and administrative measures to protect the identity of the Assamese people as laid down in Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, union home minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday. “The Centre is committed to do whatever required for protection, preservation and promotion of the language, culture and traditions of Assam. And for this, the Centre will take all necessary Constitutional, administrative and legislative measures as laid down in Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” Singh said. He was speaking at a meeting of the BJP that was attended by all state MPs, MLAs, ministers and other top leaders.

Singh’s announcement came at a time when there have been widespread protests against the Centre’s move to amend the Citizenship Act and provide citizenship to Hindu and other minorities of Bangladesh. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Asam Sahitya Sabha and other organisations of Assam see this proposed amendment as contradictory to the Assam Accord, and a step that would linguistically threaten the Assamese and other indigenous communities.

“There have been some attempts to create confusion over this issue. I want to make it clear, the government will not let the culture, language and identity of the people of Assam get threatened at any cost,” Singh said. He also repeated his statements later at an awards function organised by the Asomiya Pratidin media house too. Singh also said that the Indo-Bangladesh border would be fully secured in the next one and half year. “The government is trying to fully secure the Indo-Bangladesh border in the next one to one and half year,” he said. The NRC updation process would be also completed “as early as possible”, he said.

BJP should aim at 25 years of power

The union home minister, while speaking at the BJP meeting asked his party workers to look at remaining in power in Assam for the next 25 years. “You should not be just looking at the current five years of the Sonowal government. Instead, you should work hard so that the party remains in power for the next 25 years here,” he said.

Singh also issued a stern warning to the insurgent groups of the region and said that the government would deal with an iron fist those groups which continued to speak in the language of violence. “The government believes in talking to those insurgent groups which want to discuss their grievances and issues. But those which continue to use the language of violence will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

