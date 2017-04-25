Rajnath Singh asks CRPF DG, MHA official to stay put in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday directed acting chief of the CRPF and a top officer of the Home Ministry to stay put in Chhattisgarh to ensure coordinated “targeted” operations against the Naxals.

The two officers will stay in Chhattisgarh till a robust anti-Naxal operation is carried out against those involved in the killing of 25 CRPF personnel on Monday, official sources said.

The home minister asked acting director general of the CRPF, Sudeep Lakhtakia and senior security advisor in the home ministry, K Vijay Kumar to stay put in Chhattisgarh to ensure coordinated operations against the Naxals, they said.

Lakhtakia and Kumar will ensure targeted action, based on pin-pointed intelligence, by the security forces against the Naxals, the sources said.

Kumar is a former chief of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and he is credited for elimination of forest brigand Veerappan in 2004 in Tamil Nadu.

The home minister today said in Raipur that the government will review its strategy on battling the Naxalites.

As many as 25 CRPF personnel were yesterday killed in an attack by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

