Rajnath accuses Pakistan of instigating J-K youth, encouraging anti-India sentiment in valley

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, launched a fresh attack against Pakistan saying that the neighbouring country is instigating the youth of Jammu and Kashmir against India, as reported by news agency PTI. His remark comes a day after the United States suspended all security assistance to Pakistan for failing to act against the terror groups based in the country.

Addressing the annual conference of the DGPs and IGPs in Madhya Pradesh’s Tekanpur, Rajnath Singh held Pakistan responsible for creating law and order problems by extending support to the separatist anti-India sentiment and said that the neighbouring country is leaving no stone unturned to provide help, including finance to spread terrorism in the valley.

The Home Minister, however, appreciated the appointment of an interlocutor to initiate dialogue in the valley and added that the recent operations by security forces ensured that the situation is tackled in the state to a great extent. He also spoke about the terror infrastructure that continues to exist in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the form of training camps, launch pads and communication stations.

Rajnath Singh also stressed on the slight increase in the communal violence in the country and asked the top police officers to take strong action wherever such incidents and desecration of religious sites take place. He also asked the police to be vigilant about the growing menace of cybercrime and use of social media to instigate violence in the society.

Referring to the Northeast, Singh said insurgency has come down in the region but camps and hideouts of underground outfits in Myanmar was a matter of concern.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to speak at the conference tomorrow. The meeting is an annual affair where senior police officers of the states and Centre meet and discuss law and order issues.

