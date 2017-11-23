Rajnath Singh’s 3-day Russia trip from November 26

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his three-day visit to Russia on November 26 and a pact on cooperation in tackling all forms of terrorism will be signed during the tour, officials said. Singh will have bilateral meetings with the Russian leadership and discuss how to strengthen cooperation in tackling organised crime, smuggling of narcotics, fake currency notes and cyber crime, a home ministry official said.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave approval for the signing of the agreement on cooperation between India and Russia to tackle terrorism and organised crime. India and Russia have a long history of close cooperation in international fora on matters of mutual interest.

With the rise in terrorism and organised crime across the world, it is imperative for countries to work together to combat all forms of terrorism, according to an official statement. The proposed pact, which will replace the agreement of October 1993, is a step towards consolidating the benefits accrued in the field of security and seeks to jointly fight new and evolving threats.

