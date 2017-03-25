Rajnath meets Russian Intel chief: ‘Unfriendly forces’ trying to disrupt ties, say India, Russia teams

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets the Director of the Federal Security Service, Russia, Alexander Bortnikov in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets the Director of the Federal Security Service, Russia, Alexander Bortnikov in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

UNION HOME Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Russian intelligence agency Federal Security Service’s (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov, and the two sides acknowledged that some “unfriendly forces” or “unfriendly actors” may be trying to create hindrances in the bilateral relationship. Such adverse campaigns, the two sides agreed, are, however, incapable of affecting the deep understanding between New Delhi and Moscow, bolstered by regular dialogues and mutual cooperation, according to a statement.

Without naming Pakistan during the 45-minute meeting, Singh highlighted sponsoring of terrorism from across the border. He said this is a threat not only to India but to the international community as a whole. The minister also reiterated India’s policy of zero-tolerance for terrorism. The Russian delegation extended an invitation to Singh to participate in the 16th international meeting of the Heads of Special Services, Security Agencies and Law Enforcement Organisations in Russia later this year, which the Home Minister accepted.

Singh’s scheduled visit was postponed last year due to the unrest in Kashmir following the killing of Hizbul militant Burhan Wani. The Home Minister said that inter-agency cooperation between the two countries should cover bilateral, regional and international issues. He emphasised that bilateral cooperation should include the areas of military and technical cooperation, energy sector, economic security and disaster management.

Singh told the visiting delegation that he will visit Russian facilities such as the EMERCOM headquarters to explore areas of technical cooperation between the two countries during his visit. The Russian team included representatives from FSB’s Departments of Constitution Protection and Counter-Terrorism, Intelligence Analysis and International Liaison and Scientific and Technical. The Indian side included Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officers from the Home External Affairs ministries.

