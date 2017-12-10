Rajnath Singh at Lucknow University: Difference in politicians’ words and deeds affected people’s trust

At the Lucknow University convocation on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav At the Lucknow University convocation on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

UNION HOME Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the “difference in the words and deeds of politicians” has affected the people’s trust in them.

Speaking at the 60th convocation of Lucknow University, Singh urged students to maintain dignity in life while maintaining that though he is the home minister, he had never lowered his dignity. “Maintaining dignity in life helps a person to become great.”

“I know that in Independent India, there is a difference between words and deeds of a politician… this is why there people trust politicians less…,” Singh said while urging the youth to take a pledge to restore politics.

“The youth must join the politics of development to make India great and a Vishva Guru,” he said. “The law of gravity and Pythagoras’s theorem were given by India to the world. There are many things which India had given to the world. All we have to do is to take a pledge to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (mentor of world)… And to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’, the youths have a major role to play,” Singh added.

Referring to a foreign newspaper article on tech giant Infosys versus terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, Singh said: “In both the organisations, the youngsters work very hard. At one organisation, the youth work for the development of the country, while at Al-Qaeda, they work for destructive activities.”

Recalling how a teacher waited on the roadside to garland him, Singh said: “When I was in primary school, a Maulvi sahab, who was our physical education teacher, used to cane students if they indulged in indiscipline. After the punishment, we would do the right thing… When I became education minister of UP… On way to my hometown… near Chandauli, I saw a 90-year-old man on the roadside… I immediately recognised he was my teacher… I got my vehicle stopped. The Maulvi sahab was holding a garland… I garlanded him instead, touched his feet and sought blessings… Till the time I was there, he kept crying.”

On the occasion, the university bestowed upon Singh the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science (Dsc). “I had asked the vice-chancellor not to bestow upon me the honorary degree as I do not consider myself laayak (worthy) of it. But when the V-C cited tradition, I agreed,” said Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.

Governor Ram Naik, also the Chancellor of the university, expressed happiness that the students were wearing kurta-paijama and sari during the function. “Now, students are wearing Indian attire everywhere (in state universities). It looks so good. The time of wearing gown and throwing caps in the air is over,” he added.

During the ceremony, 97 merit-holders received 192 medals. With 161 of the medals going to female students, Naik said: “This is a red signal for the boys… they have to upgrade themselves.”

