Rajkot woman alleges her husband subjected her to ‘triple talaq’

A WOMAN LODGED a complaint with Mahila Police Station in the city late on Thursday alleging her husband abandoned her by pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice after beating her up and while she was unconscious around one-and-a-half-year ago. This is the first case in the city where in a woman has alleged she had been subjected to triple talaq since the Supreme Court suspended the practice for six months in August this year.

Rubina Lakhani (23), a resident of Mochi Bazaar near Jubilee area of the city filed a complaint with Mahila Police at 6:45 pm on Thursday. In her complaint, Rubina stated that around one-and-a-half-year ago, her husband Afzal Lakhani beat her up severely and pushed her over domestic quarrel. Due the the beating, the victim fell unconscious. “However, when I regained consciousness, my in-laws asked me to leave my home as, they claimed, my husband had divorced me by pronouncing talaq thrice. I argued that I was unconscious and that I had heard nothing of sort. But they did not listen to me and asked me to leave,” Rubina, mother of a three-year-old son stated in the complaint.

She further said that since then, she had been living with her pareants in Mochi Baraz. Police said that Rubina had married Afzal around five years ago. “They had domestic issues and would often lead to physical assaults. Based on her complaint, we have registered an offence under IPC Sections 498 (a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intenstional insult with intention to provole breach of the peace) and 114 (common intention),” Bhura Vadhiya, police inspector of Mahila Police Station said on Friday.

The police have booked Afal, his parents, sister and maternal grandfather for the said offence on the basis of the complaint filed by Rubina. Incidentally, the Supereme Court had suspended the tripple talaq practice prevelent among Muslims of the country for six months in August this year.

