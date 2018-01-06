Rajkot professor throws ailing mother off terrace, booked

CCTV footage shows Sandeep Nathwani with his mother. CCTV footage shows Sandeep Nathwani with his mother.

A man in Rajkot has been booked for allegedly murdering his ailing mother by throwing her off the terrace of their apartment in September 2017. The man, an assistant professor at a pharmacy college in the city, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain during police questioning last week.

Head constable Shaileshpari Goswami filed a complaint with University police station on Wednesday, alleging that Professor Sandeep Nathwani murdered his 64-year-old mother, Jayshree, by throwing her off the terrace of Darshan Apartment on 150 Feet Ring Road on September 27, 2017.

Nathwani has been teaching at B K Mody Government Pharmacy College since 2010. He lived at Darshan Apartment with his wife and daughter, police said.

The FIR was filed about three months after Jayshree, a retired teacher, died after falling off the terrace of the four-storey building. The son said that she committed suicide due to her illness. He had told the police after the incident that his mother had asked him to help her go on the terrace on the morning of September 27 as she wanted to offer prayers to the sun. He said that after he helped her climb the steps to the terrace, his mother asked him to go fetch water. After he went downstairs, a guard told him his mother had fallen off the terrace.

Rajkot City Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said the police control room received an anonymous call, which suggested that there was something fishy about the incident. “We seized the hard drive of the CCTV footage and collected the footage from other sources. We… came to the conclusion the victim was almost immobile and could not have jumped over a three-foot parapet,” Gehlot said on Friday.

“We questioned the professor in December and he confessed to his crime. He said his mother had been almost immobile due to illness and this led to fights with his sister. In order to get rid of her, he pushed her off the terrace,” Gehlot said.

