Rajkot police sub-inspector Mehul Maru facing case of stalking a woman, hangs himself

32-year-old suspended police sub-inspector Mehul Maru of Rajkot city police allegedly committed suicide at his residential quarter in the city in the wee hours of Friday 32-year-old suspended police sub-inspector Mehul Maru of Rajkot city police allegedly committed suicide at his residential quarter in the city in the wee hours of Friday

Around a year after he was named in an alleged case of custodial death and was subsequently booked in a separate case of allegedly stalking a woman, suspended police sub-inspector Mehul Maru of Rajkot city police allegedly committed suicide at his residential quarter in the city in the wee hours of Friday.

A-Division police said that the 32-year-old PSI first attempted to hang himself in the hall of his residence in Ramnathpara police line at around 1:30 am on Friday. However, his father Chithar woke up and rushed to prevent him. But the PSI dashed into a nearby empty room and locked it from inside. “With the help of neighbours, they broke open the door of the room inside which Maru had locked himself up. But when managed to go inside, they found him hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling of the room. He was rushed to civil hospital in the city where doctors declared him dead,” A Division police sub-inspector Jina Khambhla said.

Police said that Maru was a PSI of 2010 batch and was a native of Palitana in Bhavnagar district. He is survived by his wife, two minor daughters and parents.

“His family members say that he used to remain depressed due to recent controversies surrounding him and therefore, took the extreme step. However, no suicide note has been recovered,” Khambhla, who is

investigating the matter further said.

Maru was booked by Dhoraji police in Rajkot district on January 27 this year after he allegedly went to residence of a woman and created a ruckus there. On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, the Dhoraji police had booked the PSI for stalking the woman and arrested him. In her complaint, the woman stated that Maru had come in contact with her when she was working as a teacher in Rajkot city around a year ago and that he had been stalking her since. He had apparently rushed to her home after

learning about her proposed marriage to another man.

While in custody of Dhoraji police, Maru had cut veins of his hand in an apparent bid of suicide. He was brought to Rajkot civil hospital for treatment. Despite protest by a head constable who had accompanied him to the civil hospital, the PSI shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Upon this, the head constable of Dhoraji police had filed a police complaint against the PSI in Malaviynagar police station of the city. Subsequently, Malaviynagar police had booked the PSI for preventing a public servant from discharging his duties. Days after his arrest by Dhoraji police, the PSI was suspended by Rajkot city police.

Maru was also named as accused in the alleged custodial death of Dinesh Daxini, the depot manager of Shree Rajmoti Oil Industries which markets and sells edible oil of popular brand Rajmoti, on March 1 last year. Daxini was allegedly brutally beaten in Bedipara police post of B Division police by assistant police sub-inspector Yogesh Bhatt after employees of Rajmoti industries handed him over to them saying they needed to recover money from them. Maru was in-charge of this police post.

After he was named in the FIR, Maru had proceed on sick leave while the ASI had went underground. Eventually, the investigating officer filed a report in the court under CrPC Section 169 stating there was no evidence against the PSI in the death of Daxini.

A division police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with Maru’s death and started further investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now