Hardik Patel’s supporters detained for creating ruckus

The police in Rajkot district on Tuesday detained around 15 members of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) for allegedly attacking people who protested against the quota leader during his visit. According to police, PAAS members had an altercation with those who shouted slogans against Hardik. They also tried to attack the protesters using sticks in Jetpur town.

“During Hardik’s visit, some persons gathered near Sardar Patel statue to register their protest against the quota leader. In their retaliation, about 15 PAAS members, accompanying Hardik, rushed to the spot with sticks and entered into an altercation with the protesters,” said Jetpur police inspector K R Rawat.

“We have detained 15 PAAS members for creating ruckus and for attacking others. They also hurled stones on protesters. As of now, we have not arrested them, as they are still under detention,” said Rawat, adding that the decision to lodge an FIR against them will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, Hardik alleged that those who shouted slogans against him were BJP “goons”.

“All of them were anti-social elements and goons of BJP. Patel community is still with me. I demand that police release PAAS members and arrest those anti-social elements of ruling BJP,” said Hardik in a statement.