Rajkot garage owner duped of Rs 1.65 crore

A city-based garage owner was allegedly cheated of around Rs1.65 crore in a property deal by a man who stuffed blank papers in a bag and handed it over to the victim, telling it contained notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

The incident took place on Monday when Pankaj Lakhtariya sold off his three shops and a residential house opposite police chowky on Kothariya road of the city to one Vipul Lokhil. Bhaktinagar police said that Lokhil convinced Lakhtariya to sign sale deed of the property and get it registered at the office of the sub-registrar of the government Monday by giving him a cheque worth Rs1.65 crore.

Police said that Lokhil had promised to pay Lakhtariya Rs1.65 crore in cash against the sale of three shops and the house atop them around a week ago. But before signing papers of the transfer of the property, Lakhtariya, who runs a garage from one of the three shops, demanded payment in cash Monday. Thereupon, Lokhil asked Lakhtariya’s son, Sunny, to meet his men behind Crystal Mall and collect the money.

“There were 16 notes with the face value of Rs 32,000 only. The remaining 7,984 pieces were blank papers cut to the size of notes,” Bhaktinagar police inspector Viral Gadhvi said.