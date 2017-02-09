Rajkot DEO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

DISTRICT Education education officer of Rajkot, Ashok Chaudhary and a retired education inspector were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) late on Tuesday night for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 25,000 bribe from a school clerk for granting him full-pay benefits. A clerk working in a school in Wankaner town of Morbi district filed a complaint with the ACB in Rajkot stating Chaudhary had been demanding Rs 25,000 as he had cleared his file granting him benefits of full-pay. Before that, the clerk had been employed as a fixed-salaried employee. Based on this complaint, ACB field police inspector Krushnakumar Gohil laid a trap at Central Bus Station of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in Rajkot and caught HM Dave taking the bribe money at 7:30 pm on Tuesday. Minutes later, the ACB also arrested DEO Chaudhary from his residence in the city.

“The complainant’s file had been sent to Chaudhary when he was Morbi, DEO. Chaudhary cleared the file of the complainant but demanded Rs 25,000 bribe for doing so. A few months ago, Chaudhary was transferred from Morbi to Rajkot. But he kept on demanding bribe from the complainant. On Tuesday evening, the complainant called Chaudhary that he had reached at the agreed place with the money. The DEO asked the complainant to hand over money to HM Dave, a retired education inspector. As soon as Dave took the bribe, we arrested him. Later on, Chaudhary was arrested from his residence,” Gohil told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of the clerk, the ACB booked the DEO and the retired education inspector under Prevention of Corruption Act and the probe was handed over to Rohit Raval, police inspector of ACB, Morbi.

The ACB, Morbi, produced Chaudhary and Dave, also a resident of Rajkot city, in a local court at Rajkot. As the ACB did not seek their custody, the court sent the accused to judicial custody.