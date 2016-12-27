Rajkot cops bust fake note racket

Gehlot said that Jagani had knowledge of precision printing and therefore used to print counterfeit currency notes. (Representational image) Gehlot said that Jagani had knowledge of precision printing and therefore used to print counterfeit currency notes. (Representational image)

THE DETECTION of Crime Branch (DCB) of Rajkot police claimed to have cracked a racket of printing counterfeit notes on Monday and arrested two persons who allegedly had fake currency of Rs 26.10 lakh face value in their possesion. This is the second such case in two weeks.

Following a tip-off, a team of DCB officials stopped a Swift car at Hanuman Madhi Chowk on Raiya road at 7.45 am. During search of the vehicle, police found 1,300 counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 20 fake notes of Rs 500 denominations. These counterfeit notes with cumulative face value of Rs 26.10 lakh were hidden in the speaker box of the car, city police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

The accused were identified as Hruday Jagani (29), resident of Devasya Bungalow in Bopal area of Ahmedabad, and Lakshman Chauhan (24), resident of Balasar village in Rapar taluka of Kutch district. Police also seized a high-quality printer from the car.

Gehlot said that Jagani had knowledge of precision printing and therefore used to print counterfeit currency notes.

“Their modus operandi to push counterfeit notes into circulation was to insert them in wades of original notes. For example, they used to insert fake notes worth Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in bills with face value of Rs 2 lakh,” the commissioner further said.

Police said the duo were in the city to deliver cash to a person. “They had been sent to Rajkot by one Jignesh Shah, an Ahmedabad-based property dealer for delivering the cash to a party at 10 per cent premium. But they were caught before they could meet the receiver,” said Gehlot.