Rajkot: College student alleges rape by friend

A COLLEGE STUDENT lodged a complaint with B Division police in the city late on Thursday night alleging a construction material supplier and his friend raped her repeatedly around a year ago.

The woman, who is pursuing her graduation in a college stated in her complaint that one Jaydeep Chavda, a resident of Pedak Road and who is supplier of construction material called her to his office on Morbi Road and forced himself on her in January last year. After the sexual assault, the accused beat her up and threatened to kill the victim and her family members if she approached police or told anybody about it.

A few days after that incident, the Chavda again called the woman to his office—Khodiyar Building Materials on Morbi Road— and raped her again. Not only this, Chavda’s friend also raped her, the complaint states.

The 20-year-old woman has stated that she was raped thrice between January and February last year by the accused.

“The victim had come in contact with Chavda via his brother who was her classmate in school and they had later became friends. They used to go for outing together. But then, the accused raped the victim. She says that she did not file police complaint for around a year fearing social stigma,” a police officer of B Division police said.

Based on her complaint, B Division police have booked Chavda and his unidentified friend for rape. Police said that no arrests were made in connection with the case till Friday evening.